Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Wednesday that South Korea had, for the first time in its history, completed reciprocal summit visits with the leaders of the United States, China and Japan within one year of a new government taking office. "We have deepened the Korea-US alliance on the basis of trust between the leaders and expanded cooperation with neighboring countries," Cho said.

Speaking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs policy briefing held at the Cheong Wa Dae banquet hall, Cho laid out "triangular virtuous-cycle diplomacy" as the ministry's overarching goal going forward. "We will ensure that efforts toward self-reliance, alliance and solidarity reinforce one another in a virtuous cycle," he said. He added that the ministry would accelerate consultations to secure the requirements needed to build nuclear-powered submarines, create conditions to pursue nuclear enrichment and reprocessing, and develop the Korea-US alliance in a future-oriented direction through strategic sectors such as shipbuilding.

On the $350 billion investment in the United States, Cho said the ministry would "closely coordinate economic and trade issues with the US to generate mutually beneficial cooperation and results."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted follow-up consultations in Seoul on the joint fact sheet nuclear cooperation agreement with the United States over two days beginning June 2. Pan-government delegations from the two countries discussed nuclear cooperation issues and agreed to hold the next round of talks in the United States. The ministry plans to accelerate future consultations to swiftly implement agreements reached between the two leaders and produce tangible results as soon as possible.

To break the deadlock in inter-Korean dialogue, the ministry plans to seek engagement with North Korea on the sidelines of multilateral forums Pyongyang attends — including the UN General Assembly and 1.5-track meetings — and to work closely with the United States to create conditions for dialogue. Cho also said the ministry would strengthen strategic communication with China and Russia, which have recently been expanding their contact with North Korea, and continue engagement efforts through third countries and international organizations.

On South Korea-China relations, the ministry plans to faithfully implement follow-up measures from the Korea-China summit held in January — including the introduction of additional pandas, the donation of a Seoksa Jaseong statue, and the promotion of cultural content exchanges. At the same time, Cho said the ministry would carefully manage sensitive issues such as West Sea structures and illegal fishing so they do not become obstacles to the broader development of the bilateral relationship.

Among the achievements in South Korea-Japan relations, Cho highlighted the two countries' cooperation on crude oil procurement and stockpiling to address the energy supply chain crisis stemming from the war in the Middle East.

However, the briefing flagged Japan's failure to faithfully implement World Heritage Committee recommendations and bilateral agreements regarding the Sado Island gold mine — including improvements to the exhibition and the holding of memorial ceremonies. The ministry said it would continue to urge Japan to fulfill its obligations at both bilateral and multilateral levels, and would review the state of implementation at the World Heritage Committee session held in July.