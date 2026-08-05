The Busan Metropolitan Office of Education plans to hire 550 public kindergarten, elementary, secondary and special education teachers next year.

The office released an advance notice Wednesday of its "2027 Academic Year Teacher Hiring Exam Plan," which factors in teacher retirements, early retirement applications and projected changes in student enrollment.

Through its website Wednesday, the office outlined key changes for the 2027 academic year, covering the subjects and number of positions to be filled, whether separate hiring quotas will apply for applicants with disabilities, the exam schedule, requirements related to the Korean History Proficiency Test, and changes to the scope of exam questions and practical assessments.

A total of 191 early-childhood and elementary-level teachers are to be recruited: 9 kindergarten teachers, 173 elementary school teachers, 2 special education teachers for kindergarten and 7 special education teachers for elementary school. The secondary teacher quota stands at 359, comprising 292 subject teachers, 20 school nurses, 6 librarians, 16 counselors, 7 nutritionists and 18 special education teachers for secondary school.

The total number of positions is lower than last year, in line with the Ministry of Education's guidelines on supply and demand for elementary and secondary subject teachers, though the final figures may be adjusted depending on the ministry's second-half staffing allocation.

The full exam implementation plans will be posted on the office's website — Sept. 9 for kindergarten, elementary and special education (kindergarten and elementary) teachers, and Sept. 30 for secondary teachers.

Applications for kindergarten, elementary and special education (kindergarten and elementary) teachers will be accepted through the online public school staff recruitment system from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, while secondary teacher applications will be taken from Oct. 12 to 16. The first-round written exam is scheduled for Nov. 7 for kindergarten, elementary and special education teachers, and Nov. 28 for secondary teachers.