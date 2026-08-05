The Busan Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced Wednesday that it plans to train 300 AI-proficient workers in the Busan area this year by expanding its "AI Worker" training program through the Busan Regional Human Resources Development Committee.

The AI Worker program goes beyond teaching participants how to use AI tools, focusing instead on building their ability to select and apply the right tools at each stage of a workflow — from planning and generation to verification and refinement. The program is part of the Ministry of Employment and Labor's specialized training initiative for responding to industrial structural change.

Courses are offered across three fields: video content production, UI/UX design and publication production. The Busan committee selected 13 courses from 10 training institutions through two rounds of applications this year and is currently providing training to both job seekers and employed workers in the Busan area.

Participants receive government subsidies covering more than 90 percent of tuition costs. Additional benefits include a monthly training allowance of 200,000 won ($140) — available to those enrolled in programs of 140 hours or more with an attendance rate of at least 80 percent — and a special training stipend of 200,000 to 300,000 won per month for programs of 350 hours or more.

"This is a practice-oriented program designed to help participants systematically learn how AI is applied in real work settings," a Busan committee official said, adding that the training is expected to sharpen the job competitiveness of both job seekers and employed workers while also boosting productivity at local companies and accelerating the AI transition across industries.

The official added that the committee plans to select and launch additional AI Worker courses in the third quarter of this year, tailored to Busan's industrial strengths in the maritime and logistics sectors.