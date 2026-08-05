Busan city announced Wednesday that it will host the World Library and Information Congress 2026 Busan at BEXCO from Monday through Thursday.

Organized by the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) and hosted by the 2026 Busan WLIC National Committee, the congress is the world's largest international academic conference in the library and information field. About 3,300 professionals, researchers and industry representatives from more than 120 countries are expected to attend.

This year's theme is "Libraries Leading Change," under which more than 180 expert lectures and academic sessions will be held. A range of side events will also take place, including satellite meetings, an international exhibition, poster sessions, an Expo Pavilion, a cultural evening, library visits, local tourism programs, wellness activities and language-based gatherings.

Around the main congress, 12 satellite meetings on topics including AI, cultural heritage preservation and information literacy will be held at venues including the Busan Library, Busan Citizens' Library and Domoheon. At BEXCO's Exhibition Hall 1, an international exhibition featuring 76 booths from 45 organizations and companies worldwide will be set up alongside a "Library Promotion Street."

In the "K-Culture Zone," the Busan pavilion will introduce the city's urban brand and library policies to participants from around the world. An Expo Pavilion showcasing new technology demonstrations by global companies and institutions will also be on offer.

On Tuesday at 6 p.m., a "Cultural Evening" celebrating the flavors and culture of Korea and Busan will be held at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center, featuring samulnori and janggu dance by the National Gugak Center of Busan, a jazz performance, a Just Jerk dance performance and a DJ set.

On the final day of the congress, Thursday, a library visit program will take participants to 33 public libraries across Busan along 11 designated routes. From Tuesday through Thursday, a special "Ocean Library Pop-up" at Millak Waterfront Park will offer visitors a unique opportunity to enjoy reading culture by the sea.