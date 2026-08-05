Suncheon raises discount rate on local gift certificates, adds 63.4 billion won in supplementary spending

Suncheon has drawn up a supplementary budget that includes funds to restore the lawn at Ocheon-dong Green Island to its original condition.

The city said Wednesday it had submitted to the city council a third supplementary budget proposal totaling 1.8 trillion won — an increase of 63.4 billion won ($44.4 million), or 3.7 percent, over the second supplementary budget of 1.74 trillion won.

The revision is the first single-issue supplementary budget since the launch of the ninth elected administration. It channels emergency fiscal resources into combating extreme heat and reviving the local economy, and also reflects pre-enactment spending already committed to advance national and metropolitan government-subsidized projects on schedule.

Key projects include 16.3 billion won to support the issuance of Suncheon Love gift certificates — redeemable at traditional markets and other local businesses at discounts of 10 to 15 percent — along with 7.1 billion won covering construction costs to complete the North Suncheon Senior Welfare Center within the year and the replacement of air conditioners at senior community centers.

The total budget for the Suncheon Love gift certificate program will expand to a record 220 billion won. The standard discount rate will rise from 5 percent to 10 percent and the special discount rate from 10 percent to 15 percent — moves the city expects will stimulate local spending and energize the regional economy.

The budget also includes 200 million won for a feasibility study on a comprehensive sports park to replace the Palma Gymnasium, a project initiated under former Mayor Noh Gwan-gyu, and 100 million won for design work to restore Ocheon Green Island — a 1-kilometer stretch of riverside road covered with turf during the Suncheon Bay International Garden Expo.

An additional 3 billion won was set aside for heat and disaster response covering roads, drainage systems and senior community centers, while 36.6 billion won in pre-enactment spending already allocated and disbursed to keep national and metropolitan government-subsidized projects on track was also incorporated into the third supplementary budget.

"In an era of citizen sovereignty, we will listen carefully so that no single voice goes unheard, and build Suncheon into a future economic city where all residents can thrive," Mayor Son Hun-mo said.

The third supplementary budget proposal is set to be finalized on Wednesday, Aug. 12, after deliberation at the 298th Suncheon City Council extraordinary session.