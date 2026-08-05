As climate change makes drought an increasingly routine occurrence, the Korea Rural Community Corporation has begun using data analytics to predict agricultural water shortages in advance and respond before they take hold. The approach involves analyzing reservoir storage rates, weather outlooks and water demand by farming season to identify at-risk reservoirs early and manage them proactively.

The corporation said Wednesday that President Kim In-jung recently chaired a progress review meeting on drought countermeasures and then visited Okcheon Reservoir in Changnyeong-gun, South Gyeongsang Province, on Tuesday to inspect phased water-securing measures and the current state of agricultural water supply.

Using its Agricultural Drought Management System, known as ADMS, the corporation analyzes reservoir storage levels, weather forecasts and projected water demand to identify reservoirs likely to face shortages at each stage of the farming calendar — from pre-season preparation through transplanting and the main paddy irrigation period.

A first round of analysis last October flagged 62 reservoirs at risk of water shortages during this year's farming season. After rainfall continued to fall short, a follow-up analysis in February expanded that list to 115. The corporation is rolling out tailored countermeasures for each reservoir, including direct water supply, installation of temporary pumping stations and securing of alternative water sources.

Drought conditions in South Gyeongsang Province have worsened in recent weeks, prompting a stepped-up response. A dry monsoon season followed by a heat wave since mid-July has pushed the average storage rate at agricultural reservoirs the corporation manages in the province down to 39 percent — 34 percentage points below the long-term average of 73 percent.

Okcheon Reservoir in Changnyeong-gun, which Kim visited Tuesday, stood at just 11.1 percent capacity, well below its long-term average of 13.4 percent. The corporation is pursuing multiple strategies simultaneously to secure agricultural water: pumping river water into reservoirs, supplying river water directly to farmland and tapping alternative sources such as groundwater wells.

In South Gyeongsang Province, pumped storage operations are currently under way at 23 reservoirs, direct supply is being carried out at 29, and alternative supply using nearby reservoirs and wells is in progress at 21 more.

To prepare for a prolonged drought, the corporation plans to expand financial support, pumping equipment and personnel in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Interior and Safety and local governments.

"We are using the Agricultural Drought Management System to identify areas expected to face water shortages in advance and respond proactively," Kim said. "We will work closely with relevant agencies to do everything possible to ensure a stable supply of agricultural water so that farmers do not suffer losses from drought."