Dining Brands Group said Wednesday that about 5,000 groups had used Outback Steakhouse's "Early Lunch" program in the two weeks since its launch.

Outback has been running the Early Lunch program for Boomerang membership holders from July 16 through Sept. 30. The program doubles Boomerang membership points for customers who visit a store by 11 a.m. or make a reservation for an 11 a.m. visit.

The company attributes the strong response to customers being able to dine at a relaxed pace, avoid the busy lunch rush and earn double membership points. "Going forward, we will expand customized membership benefits that reflect usage patterns to provide a differentiated dining experience," an Outback official said.