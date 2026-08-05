A senior police inspector with the Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency has been referred to prosecutors after entering a women's restroom while intoxicated.

According to the Gwangju Seo-gu Police Station, officers on Tuesday referred the inspector, identified only as A, to prosecutors without detention on charges of unlawful entry into a public facility for sexual purposes under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes.

A is accused of entering a women's restroom at a restaurant in Dongcheon-dong, Seo-gu, at around 9 p.m. on July 10.

A has denied the charges, claiming he entered the restroom by mistake while drunk.

The Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency, which has already relieved A of his duties, plans to proceed with disciplinary action after prosecutors decide how to handle the case.