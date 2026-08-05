As military tensions in the Middle East drag on, a "hybrid warfare" pattern is spreading — one that combines low-altitude drone infiltration, ground incursions and cyberattacks simultaneously. Against that backdrop, Catis, a security platform company, draws attention as demand grows to protect critical national infrastructure such as nuclear and energy facilities and data centers.

According to industry sources Wednesday, Catis has built and operated perimeter intrusion detection systems (PIDS) and physical security platforms at more than 500 nationally important facilities in South Korea, including nuclear power plants, thermal power plants and international airports, as well as at Naver's AI data center Gak Sejong and Kakao's data center.

The company's competitive edge lies in its proprietary physical security technology. Its IHS (Intelligent Hybrid Sensor) Series — intelligent hybrid sensors that attach directly to fences — incorporates edge AI to reduce false alarms triggered by wind or animals while detecting fence damage and minute vibrations in real time. When signs of intrusion are detected, autonomous quadruped robots and aerial patrol drones under development are dispatched to the scene.

The company has also applied quantum security technology to counter cyberattacks and data breaches. Its next-generation platform, AxiQuant, incorporates post-quantum cryptography (PQC) designed to withstand attacks even in a future quantum-computing environment.

Catis has also been expanding its AI data center security business. Last month it won back-to-back contracts for phases 2 and 3 of the physical security buildout at Naver's AI data center Gak Sejong. The combined contract value is 5.8 billion won ($4.06 million), equivalent to about 21 percent of last year's sales. Having secured the follow-on work after completing phase 1, the company reaffirmed its technical capability and reliability. With Naver planning to expand Gak Sejong to roughly three times its current size by 2029, expectations are growing for additional contracts in the AI data center physical security segment.

"The Middle East situation marks a turning point where protection of critical national infrastructure is shifting from manned surveillance to unmanned, AI-, robot- and quantum-based defense," a financial investment industry official said. "Catis has both a robot- and drone-based perimeter security solution and a security platform incorporating PQC, giving it the technological competitiveness to respond to hybrid warfare. Its mid- to long-term order momentum is also expected to expand."