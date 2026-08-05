Daesang Cheongjeongwon's ready-meal brand Home:ings announced Wednesday that its ultra-easy soup line, launched in July last year, has surpassed cumulative sales of 1 million packs.

The frozen ready-meal requires no thawing — users simply add water, bring it to a boil and the dish is ready in 180 seconds. It improves on the shortcomings of conventional frozen soup products, including cumbersome thawing steps, insufficient solid ingredients and packaging too bulky to store easily.

Daesang Cheongjeongwon has been steadily expanding its ultra-easy product lineup. The company recently added four new items — gopchang jeongol (offal hot pot), mixed sundae soup, shepherd's purse doenjang jjigae and squid radish soup — and also launched five new ultra-easy stir-fry dishes.

"We will continue to lead the ultra-easy meal market by offering differentiated products built on Daesang Cheongjeongwon's unrivaled technology and manufacturing expertise," said Yun Jeong-won, head of Daesang's frozen soup and stew business unit.