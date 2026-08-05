Shinhan Card announced Wednesday it will offer a cashback event of up to 50,000 won ($35) for customers who purchase the Galaxy Z Foldable 8 series through LG Uplus, KT Corp or SK Telecom by Aug. 31.

To qualify, customers must pay 50,000 won or more in device installments using the designated card for their carrier — the "LG U+ Smart Plan Plus Shinhan Card" for LG Uplus, the "KT Family Satisfaction Installment Shinhan Card" for KT Corp, or the "SKT T-Light Shinhan Card" for SK Telecom — enroll in automatic telecom bill payment, and spend at least 100,000 won through Shinhan's Super SOL app using an eligible card. The promotion is limited to first-time cardholders who have had no Shinhan credit card activity in the previous six months and is available only on the Mastercard brand.

Meanwhile, eligible cardholders can also receive an additional discount of up to 600,000 won on telecom bills over 24 months, separate from the Galaxy Z Foldable 8 series cashback event, depending on usage conditions.

The annual fee for all three carrier-linked Shinhan cards covered by the promotion is 22,000 won.