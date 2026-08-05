Oh Hwa-kyung, chairman of the Korea Savings Bank Federation, said Wednesday he is joining the "life-saving finance" relay campaign organized by the Korea Inclusive Finance Agency.

The campaign spreads the message — "Life-saving finance will protect you so you are no longer driven to illegal private lending" — through a relay format meant to express social solidarity. It was launched to protect people struggling with illegal private lending and to promote the values of financial inclusion and public responsibility across society.

"Finance must go beyond simply providing funds — it must serve as a social safety net that helps neighbors in difficulty get back on their feet," Oh said. "We will put the values of life-saving finance into practice on the ground, ensuring that ordinary people and vulnerable groups are not pushed toward illegal private lending and that those who need funds receive them when they need them."

The federation said it hopes the campaign will help raise broader public awareness of illegal private lending harm prevention and policy-backed inclusive finance.

Oh named Korea Loan Finance Association Chairman Jeong Seong-ung and SBI Savings Bank CEO Kim Mun-seok as the next participants in the relay.