Film critic Kim Do-hoon has posted what many are reading as a pointed rebuke of actor Jung Jun-won, who has been at the center of an attitude controversy following his appearance on MBC's variety program "Nolmyeon Mwohani."

On Tuesday, Kim wrote on his Instagram that "there are celebrities these days who go on TV and play the introvert card, pretending they cannot do anything they are asked to do. Strangely, it is always men who do this."

Kim said that "real introverts, when they are in front of people or a camera, actually become more outgoing than usual so they do not ruin the atmosphere" and that they are "the ones trembling with embarrassment in the car on the way home."

He then added, "Please stop playing this weird introvert character. It is the exact same concept as celebrities saying 'I'm just a bit quirky' on TV 20 years ago. A professional who gets paid to stand in front of a camera should not behave that way."

In a separate post, Kim said, "I do not necessarily want to make this a gender issue, but it is a gender issue." He added that "if a female actor behaved in a 'this is just who I am, accept it' kind of way, her career would be over immediately — yet when male actors do it, everyone defends it as if it were some kind of unique personality."

Kim did not name anyone specifically, but the timing and content of his posts led many to interpret them as directed at Jung.

Meanwhile, Jung had drawn criticism for his passive demeanor on the Saturday broadcast of MBC's "Nolmyeon Mwohani."

During the show, when host Yoo Jae-suk asked whether Jung had watched any of the cast's work, Jung replied, "Can I be honest?" When the other members said yes, he trailed off with "It's easy to watch lightly …" without finishing his thought.

In a short-form acting challenge, he was unable to deliver a single line of dialogue. Yoo said, "Let's move on to the next one," while cast member Haha threw his hat in frustration.

Online reaction after the broadcast was swift and critical. "That's not a personality trait — it's a matter of sincerity and attitude," one commenter wrote. Others said, "This isn't a private gathering; he came to promote his work — it's a workplace," and "If that was a concept, it was the wrong direction."