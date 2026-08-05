An apartment complex that reserved its most convenient parking space for delivery drivers has gone viral online.

A post titled "An apartment that gave up its prime spot for delivery drivers" has been recirculating on the online community Bobaedream.

A photo shared in the post shows an orange parking sign erected near the entrance to an underground parking garage. The sign reads "Courtesy zone for delivery vehicles and special-purpose vehicles" and "Special-purpose use only."

The complex appears to have designated the space specifically to give delivery trucks and other special-purpose vehicles carrying heavy loads easier access to the building entrance.

"An apartment apparently gave up the prime spot closest to the entrance for drivers hauling heavy loads," the original poster wrote.

Commenters responded warmly. "Now that's a premium apartment," one wrote. "The residents here have real class." Another added, "A premium apartment isn't about the price — it's about the character of its residents. This is the real thing." Others said delivery drivers would likely take extra care with their deliveries as a result, while some wondered whether anyone might file a complaint over the arrangement.