Last year's Hyundai Market drew 6,000 visitors, 120 million won in sales Yongsang Gongsol Market drew 8,560; nighttime sales rose 10–15% This year's events — spanning a former mining town, seonbi culture and multicultural themes — open Wednesday

A series of traditional market night events blending local food, performances and hands-on activities will be held this year in Jeongseon in Gangwon Province, Yeongju in North Gyeongsang Province, Anseong in Gyeonggi Province and Seosan in South Chungcheong Province. The "Byeolbyeol Night Market" initiative extends traditional market operating hours into the evening to attract tourists and boost sales at existing stalls.

The Small Enterprise and Market Service, known as Sojingong, will hold the Byeolbyeol Night Market events at culture-and-tourism-designated markets across the country, with openings staggered from Wednesday through Aug. 21.

The Byeolbyeol Night Market consolidates individually run night markets at traditional markets nationwide under a single brand. Sojingong produces and distributes an operations manual and provides promotional and marketing support. The program aims to develop nighttime tourism content by combining each market's local food, cultural resources and performances.

This year's program links local tourism assets with young merchants, universities and regional organizations. Gohan Gutan Market in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province, has been running its night market under the theme "Play the Night of Gohan" since July 3. The event runs every Friday and Saturday through Aug. 22, with daily operations during the peak season from July 24 to Aug. 17. It features 15 cultural performances alongside a night market, a beer festival and a family camp.

Seonbigol Traditional Market in Yeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, will hold the "Seonbi Night Yeongju Gourmet Night Market" five times on alternating Fridays and Saturdays from August through October. The event will feature pojangmacha stalls selling local Yeongju food, a young merchants' flea market and a promotion that returns purchase receipts as market gift vouchers.

Performances mixing traditional Korean music and electronic dance music, along with a seonbi fashion show, are also planned. Organizers plan to draw more visitors by coordinating with the modern history and culture night-walk program run by the World Confucian Culture Foundation.

Anseongmatcum Market in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, will host "Byeolbyeol Night Market in Anseongmatcum Market" every Friday and Saturday from Sept. 4 to Sept. 26. A multicultural welfare center and four universities in the Anseong area will participate, running a multicultural flea market, DJ performances and a university student experience program.

Haemi Eupseong Traditional Market in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, will hold the "Haemi Eupseong? Ham Is Here! Festival" from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11. To draw visitors from the nearby Haemi Eupseong fortress into the traditional market, organizers will set up food stalls, food trucks, photo zones and activity booths centered on ham-based dishes.

"This is a project that expands the unique appeal of traditional markets into nighttime tourism content to breathe new life into local commercial districts," said In Tae-yeon, chairman of Sojingong. "We will support traditional markets in becoming spaces where everyday life and tourism coexist, through content that reflects each region's distinct character."

Last year's "Byeolbyeol Night Market IN 2025" at Hyundai Market in Dong-gu, Incheon, drew about 6,000 visitors over 10 days, according to Sojingong. The agency estimated the event generated about 120 million won ($84,000) in sales. At the Moonlight Night Market at Yongsang Gongsol Market in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province — where merchants took direct roles in planning and operations — visitor numbers rose 15 percent year-on-year to 8,560, while sales climbed 10 percent to about 42.84 million won.