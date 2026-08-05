The 119 Integrated Situation Room of the Gwangju Regional Headquarters under the South Jeolla-Gwangju Integrated Special City Fire Department has earned the highest score in the country in the National Fire Agency's First-Half 2026 City and Provincial 119 Integrated Situation Room Disaster Management Evaluation.

The evaluation covered 105 major disasters that occurred nationwide from Nov. 21, 2025, to May 31, 2026. The National Fire Agency assessed participants across 11 quantitative indicators, including situation management and emergency response.

The Gwangju Regional Headquarters' 119 Integrated Situation Room scored 102 points in the group evaluation for the nine special and metropolitan cities, the highest in the nation. It received top marks across all categories, particularly for its rapid and accurate initial reporting system and field video and radio communications.

Chae Deok-hyeon, director of the 119 Integrated Situation Room, said the result was "the fruit of our team members' efforts, never letting their guard down around the clock." He added that the department would "not rest on the first-half results, but continue to provide the best disaster management service through thorough situation control in the second half, so that residents of the integrated special city can feel safe."