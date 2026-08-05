The Incheon Metropolitan Office of Education has announced its plan to recruit new public school teachers for the 2027 academic year, kicking off preparations for the hiring examinations.

The education office said Wednesday it had posted advance notice of the planned recruitment numbers and exam schedule for the "2027 Academic Year Incheon Metropolitan City Special Education, Kindergarten, Elementary and Secondary School New Teacher Appointment Candidate Selection Competitive Examination" on its official website.

A total of 935 teachers are set to be hired under the preliminary plan — 349 through the elementary school exam and 586 through the secondary school exam.

By category, the planned recruitment breaks down as follows: 68 positions for special education (kindergarten and elementary), 43 for kindergarten, 238 for elementary school, 38 for special education (secondary) and 548 for secondary school.

The final implementation plan for the elementary teacher exam will be announced Sept. 9. Applications will be accepted online through the teacher recruitment system from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, and the first-round written exam is scheduled for Nov. 7.

For the secondary teacher exam, the final announcement is set for Sept. 30. Applications will be accepted from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, with the first-round exam planned for Nov. 28.

Commissioned hiring exams for national and private schools will follow the same schedule as the public school exams.

However, applicants must separately confirm whether individual schools are participating in the commissioned hiring process and check the specific recruitment details.

Notices related to commissioned hiring will be posted on each school's website — by Sept. 1 for elementary positions and by Sept. 15 for secondary positions.

The education office said the advance notice is intended to help exam candidates prepare, adding that the final recruitment numbers and exam details may be subject to some adjustment when the official announcement is made.