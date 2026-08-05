Legoland Korea will host the "Legoland Waterful Party" on Saturday and Sunday, the park announced. All guests with same-day admission can attend free of charge.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. both days. Saturday's lineup features Koyote and Norazo, while Sunday's features the Lee Sang-ho and Lee Sang-min brothers alongside Dynamic Duo. Before and after the main performances, Legoland's in-house performance team will take the stage, DJ Joody will lead a K-pop EDM set with a professional cheerleading squad, and an after-party will follow.

General admission guests may enter the event area from 2:30 p.m., 30 minutes before the show begins. LG U+ customers who have held subscriptions for 10 or more years, as well as VVIP customers, may use a priority queue starting at 2 p.m., one hour before the event.

The park has also put safety and comfort measures in place. Legoland will set up food trucks, shade canopies and standing tables, and will hand out cooling patches on a first-come, first-served basis. Professional security personnel, emergency medical staff and an ambulance will be on standby, and the event will use fog machines, lasers and water cannons rather than foam effects.

The Waterful Party will proceed as scheduled in light rain, though heavy downpours could prompt a cancellation. Following Saturday's event, the city of Chuncheon will host the "Chuncheon Lake Drone Light Show" starting at 8:30 p.m. About 2,000 drones will light up the sky above Uiam Lake near Legoland, around the Chuncheon Bridge area. During the show, the city will temporarily close the road between Legoland's main gate and its parking lot to vehicle traffic.

Full event schedules, queue details and other information are available on the Legoland Korea official website and social media channels.