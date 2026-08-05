BNK Financial Group held its BNK Brand Day on Saturday in Seoul and Busan, running a series of customer engagement events to mark the occasion, the group announced. The day coincided with the LCK regular-season Round 3 match of BNK FEARX, the Busan-based professional esports team the group sponsors.

The brand day was held simultaneously at LoL Park in Seoul and the Busan Esports Arena, going beyond match viewing to offer a range of programs blending finance and esports. BNK Financial said Wednesday the event created a festival atmosphere for employees, customers and fans alike.

In Seoul, the group hosted an employee invitation event, operated promotional booths and distributed commemorative gifts. In Busan, a BNK FEARX viewing party served as the centerpiece, drawing strong responses from fans who also took part in a stamp tour, mission events and hands-on experience programs.

Attendees received limited-edition brand day merchandise including sports towels and hand fans, while food and beverage programs and on-site events let general visitors engage with the BNK brand. Running events simultaneously in both cities delivered a consistent brand experience to fans in the greater Seoul area and the regions alike — a sports marketing approach designed to bridge geography and generations.

BNK Financial Group sponsors BNK FEARX, one of the few region-based professional esports clubs in South Korea, as part of its efforts to develop the local esports ecosystem. The brand day also aligned with the central government's esports industry promotion policy and Busan's initiative to establish the city as South Korea's esports capital.

"We plan to continue running diverse fan engagement programs together with our regional esports club, and will actively support Busan's growth into the country's leading esports hub," a BNK Financial Group official said.