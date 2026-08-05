Jejuair announced Wednesday it is holding the "2026 Jejuair Boarding Music Contest," accepting submissions through Aug. 30.

The contest invites any South Korean citizen to submit original instrumental music to be played inside the cabin as passengers board and disembark.

Entries may be submitted individually or by teams of up to three people. AI-generated works are also eligible, lowering the barrier for customers with no composing experience.

Submissions must be under three minutes and capture Jejuair's upbeat brand image along with the excitement of travel and a lively rhythm. Lyrics are not permitted.

The 12 finalists will each receive a share of 21 million won in domestic and international flight tickets and Jejuair J Points. Of those, the top six tracks will be used as actual in-flight boarding music.

To enter, applicants must download the entry form from the events page on Jejuair's website and submit it along with the original audio file — an MP3 at 256 kbps — to the airline's branding email address.

A Jejuair official said the contest grew out of an idea selected through "Imagination Airplane," an internal suggestion system where employees freely share opinions and improvement ideas from their day-to-day work.

"Through the special experience of hearing music created by our customers play inside the cabin, we hope to deepen our emotional connection with them and make this a moment where we complete the brand experience together," the official added.

Meanwhile, Jejuair is the only low-cost carrier in South Korea to own its aircraft outright, and the airline has been actively expanding its fleet to improve passenger convenience.

On Saturday, Jejuair took delivery of its 13th purchased next-generation Boeing 737-8. The newly acquired aircraft is expected to enter service after completing airworthiness certification and other regulatory approvals.

With the addition of the 13th Boeing 737-8, next-generation aircraft now account for 30.2 percent of Jejuair's total passenger fleet, while owned aircraft make up 34.8 percent of the carrier's fleet.