The Uljin-gun professional shooting team swept both the individual and team events in the women's 10m air rifle category at the 35th Korean National Police Agency Cup, again demonstrating its standing as the top professional shooting team in the country, the North Gyeongsang Province county announced Wednesday.

Kwon Eun-ji of the Uljin County Office team won the women's 10m air rifle individual event with a meet-record score of 634.8 points.

Her teammates also delivered strong performances: Park Ye-eun scored 628.3 points, Jang Ji-hyeon 626.1 and Moon Young-gyeong 621.1.

Building on those individual results, Uljin-gun topped the women's 10m air rifle team event with a combined score of 1,889.2 points, completing a sweep of both titles.

"I'm delighted that the hard work the athletes have poured into training has translated into such good results," director Lee Hyo-cheol said. "We will do our best to keep delivering strong performances."

The Uljin-gun shooting team has placed at every national competition it has entered this year. At the inaugural NH NongHyup Bank Cup in May, Kim Ran-a, Kim Ju-hee and Kim Min-jeong took first place in the women's 25m pistol team event, further cementing the team's reputation as one of the country's elite professional squads.