A fan in his 20s suffered a cardiac arrest while watching a professional baseball game amid a severe heat wave Tuesday, and another spectator in the same age group also collapsed, as 25 people were treated for suspected heat-related illness at a single stadium.

According to the SSG Landers, 25 spectators reported symptoms of suspected heat illness during Tuesday's game between the SSG Landers and LG Twins at Incheon SSG Landers Field. Two were transported to hospital with serious symptoms, including loss of consciousness.

A 25-year-old male spectator lost consciousness in the eighth inning while sitting in the SSG supporters' section and tumbled down a staircase.

"With cardiac arrest suspected, paramedics secured the patient's airway and performed CPR for about 20 seconds, then administered one shock with an automated external defibrillator," the SSG Landers said. "Fortunately, the patient regained consciousness at the scene and was carried out on a stretcher by ambulance to hospital, accompanied by a club official."

The game was suspended for about nine minutes during the incident.

Then, just before the game ended, another spectator — a 26-year-old man seated in the SSG designated supporters' section — lost consciousness and collapsed.

He regained consciousness after safety personnel arrived and was taken to hospital by ambulance. The SSG Landers said his collapse appeared to result from a combination of a pre-existing medical condition and suspected heat illness.

The Korea Baseball Organization canceled Tuesday's games at Seoul's Jamsil Stadium — between the NC Dinos and Doosan Bears — and in Gwangju between the KT Wiz and KIA Tigers, after extreme heat alerts were issued for those areas. The Incheon game, where a lower-level heat advisory was in effect, went ahead as scheduled.