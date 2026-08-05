Dalseo-gu in Daegu will hold the 2026 Dugeundugeun Festival at Wolgwang Waterfront Park starting at 5 p.m. on Sept. 12, the district announced Wednesday.

The festival aims to promote Dalseo-gu's life-cycle demographic policies — spanning youth matchmaking, marriage, childbirth, child-rearing and community settlement — and to build public awareness of and participation in efforts to address the demographic crisis.

The program will include an opening ceremony, celebratory performances, matchmaking events, experience and promotional booths, youth busking and resident participation activities.

The Dugeundugeun Festival has been Dalseo-gu's signature marriage-friendly festival since 2017, created to encourage young people to meet and to share the values of marriage and family with the broader community.

This year, the event expands beyond its traditional focus on encouraging marriage to become a broader festival bringing together youth, families, businesses, institutions and residents.

The festival grounds will be divided into five themed zones: a "Forest of Encounters" for young people and couples, a "Forest of Marriage" introducing wedding preparation and support policies, a "Forest of Family" offering hands-on experiences related to childbirth, parenting and family policy, a "Forest of Mutual Growth" featuring local businesses and institutions, and a "Forest of Happiness" serving as a healing retreat.

Each themed zone will host more than 30 experience and promotional booths offering activities such as couples' tarot readings, perfume-making workshops, couple photo zones, wedding consultations, family activities and a flea market.

The Forest of Happiness will feature a relaxation space furnished with beanbag chairs, camping seats and teepee tents, along with youth busking performances, giving residents a chance to enjoy a relaxed and romantic atmosphere in the heart of the city.

"I hope many residents will visit Wolgwang Waterfront Park, enjoy the wide range of experiences and performances, and share in the spirit of 'Happy Dalseo' — where everyone comes together to overcome the demographic crisis," said Kim Yong-pan, head of Dalseo-gu.