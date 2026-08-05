Yeongdeungpo-gu (district mayor Cho Yu-jin) is launching the "2026 Small Business Startup Academy" to help aspiring entrepreneurs and those looking to switch industries successfully start businesses and establish themselves in the market.

The two-day program, running from Aug. 26, is a joint initiative between Yeongdeungpo-gu and the Seoul Credit Guarantee Foundation. It was designed to build the self-reliance of new entrepreneurs so they can overcome the uncertainty they often face in the early stages of running a business, including challenges around financing and marketing.

The curriculum was put together in line with shifting market trends. It covers startup funding guarantee support systems and how to use small business policy funds, commercial district and location analysis along with cautions for lease contracts, business plan writing and profit-and-loss calculation exercises, and tax strategy and other essential management knowledge.

The program also includes courses to sharpen practical digital marketing skills. On the second day, guest instructors will lead hands-on sessions covering AI fundamentals and effective prompt techniques through an "AI-powered online marketing" course, Naver Shopping search exposure and traffic strategies, and how to use Smart Store — the Naver e-commerce platform.

Graduates will also be able to continue accessing a range of programs provided by the Seoul Credit Guarantee Foundation after completing the course, including startup counseling and small business consulting. These resources are expected to be a significant help in navigating the challenges that can arise during the early stages of starting a business.

The program is free of charge and limited to 50 participants on a first-come, first-served basis. Those wishing to apply can register on the Small Business Academy website from Friday through Aug. 24.

"I hope this program serves as a solid stepping stone for small business owners to overcome the uncertainty of the early stages and stand on their own feet," district mayor Cho said. "Through Yeongdeungpo's startup audition program 'Everyone's Startup' and support for participation in overseas trade fairs such as CES, we will build an environment where anyone — not just youth, but also women and middle-aged residents — can succeed as an entrepreneur."