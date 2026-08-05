Cheongdo-gun in North Gyeongsang Province is mounting an all-out response to prevent water supply disruptions caused by an ongoing severe heat wave and drought.

According to the county, authorities on Sunday pre-distributed 42,000 two-liter bottles of water to residents in areas at risk of supply cutoffs — Punggak, Gakbuk and Iseo — and deployed eight water tanker trucks to key distribution reservoirs.

To raise awareness of the worsening water shortage from the prolonged drought and encourage voluntary conservation, the county has also posted water-saving banners at 40 key locations across the area and is broadcasting public announcements through village intercom systems.

"We are continuously monitoring water-supply-vulnerable areas and rigorously managing emergency water distribution," a county official said. "We have built a cooperative framework with township offices and related agencies to respond swiftly to crisis situations."