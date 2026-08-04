Nowon-gu District Mayor Seo Jun-o attended a college application strategy seminar for the 2027 admissions cycle Tuesday evening, encouraging exam candidates and their parents at the event held at the small auditorium of the Nowon-gu District Office.

The seminar was organized to provide accurate admissions information ahead of the 2027 early-admissions round and help students develop application strategies suited to the changing entrance-exam landscape.

About 180 college-bound students and parents — either residents of Nowon-gu or enrolled at schools in the district — attended the session.

The program opened with remarks from the district mayor, followed by the strategy presentation and a question-and-answer session. Park Seok-hwan, a teacher at Huigyeong Girls' High School and a member of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education's college guidance support team, delivered the main lecture, covering key changes to the 2027 early-admissions process and application strategies tailored to each university's selection criteria. Attendees used the Q&A session to resolve a wide range of questions about the early-admissions process.

Following the seminar, the district will run a one-on-one personalized early-admissions counseling service at the Nowon Education Platform from Monday through Thursday, Aug. 10-13. Teachers from the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education's college guidance support team will provide tailored application strategies to a total of 140 students and parents, drawing on individual records including school transcripts.

"In an admissions environment where school records carry ever greater weight, a customized application strategy that accounts for each university's selection characteristics is more important than ever," Seo said. "I hope this seminar proves genuinely useful to students and parents, and we will continue to support every student as they work toward their dreams."