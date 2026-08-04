Chosun University's Career Plus Center will host a semiconductor industry job skills training program for 40 job seekers, including current students, graduates and local youth, the university announced Tuesday.

The "Career HI-HIGH New Employee Challenge Program" will run for nine hours over two days — Aug. 12 and 13 — in a hybrid online and in-person format. Participants may choose one of four tracks based on their major and aptitude: memory chip processing, foundry processing, circuit design or process equipment.

The first day will feature remote sessions via Zoom covering job roles, process fundamentals and practical document writing. The second day will shift to in-person instruction, with case studies on resolving process issues, team-based hands-on missions carried out alongside industry professionals, and group presentations of results.