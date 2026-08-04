Mapo-gu District Chief Yu Dong-gyun attended the 28th Mapo-gu Relay Welfare Forum on Tuesday afternoon at Mapo Central Library to discuss the future of welfare in the district.

The Mapo-gu Relay Welfare Forum has been held since 2012 to examine a range of local welfare issues and explore directions for improvement, reaching its 28th edition this year.

At the forum, researchers from Sogang University presented interim findings from a study based on a resident needs survey and a community investigation.

Under the theme "Drawing the Future Together," presentations and discussions then covered four areas: future generations (children, adolescents and youth), the elderly, people with disabilities, and integrated care. Participants drew on frontline voices from each field to propose policy directions and support measures the district should prioritize.

The opinions and research findings from the forum will be reviewed and incorporated into the "6th Mapo-gu Community Social Security Plan," covering 2027 to 2030.

"I am grateful to Committee Chair No Jeong-gyun and the members of the Community Social Security Council for organizing today's forum, and to Professor Kim Jin-wook of the Sogang University Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation and his research team for leading the study," Yu said. "I hope that realistic and forward-looking alternatives that faithfully reflect Mapo's local characteristics and frontline voices will be widely discussed, so that we can set a new standard for Mapo's welfare in the ninth elected-term administration."