Im Man-gyun, speaker of the Seoul Metropolitan Council, attended the "2026 Seoul Student Philharmonic Orchestra Summer Concert" at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Huam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Tuesday afternoon, offering words of encouragement to more than 80 student musicians and celebrating the opening of the office's new building, Seoul Education Maru.

The concert was held to mark the opening of Seoul Education Maru, the education office's new building that opened in April. Before the performance, Im toured the facility, taking in the smart work center, the open superintendent's office, the main auditorium and the atrium.

"Just as an orchestra reaches its full potential only after enduring the clash and discord of different instruments finding their harmony, Seoul education shares that same goal," Im said. "The Seoul Metropolitan Council will create more stages of opportunity and hope so that students can dream freely and develop their talents to the fullest."