Seoul Energy Corp. is launching a citizen-participation carbon reduction project that pools greenhouse gas reduction credits from small rooftop solar installations scattered across the city, converts them into carbon emissions allowances and shares the resulting revenue with participating residents and businesses.

The state-run utility announced Tuesday it is partnering with Hushi Partners Co. to run the "Energy Moa Greenhouse Gas Reduction" open-recruitment project, which taps idle distributed solar power sources across Seoul. The initiative aims to diversify the company's external emissions-reduction business and expand its overall project footprint.

The project is a Seoul-style citizen participation model that consolidates self-consuming solar installations spread throughout the city into a single carbon reduction asset. It carries particular significance as residents and Seoul Energy Corp. are joining forces under the shared goal of carbon neutrality.

Until now, self-consuming solar installations owned by individuals and businesses have been too small to participate in the greenhouse gas emissions trading regime, leaving their reduction performance untapped as an economic asset.

Through the project, Seoul Energy Corp. plans to aggregate the greenhouse gas reduction performance generated by individual solar installations, secure emissions allowances and share a portion of the proceeds with participating citizens and businesses. The goal is to transform dispersed small-scale reduction resources into a single carbon asset, converting the latent potential of urban distributed power into tangible economic value.

The company also plans to use the project as a springboard to strengthen its capacity to identify and aggregate urban greenhouse gas reduction resources and link them to the emissions trading system. Looking further ahead, it aims to develop the initiative into a comprehensive carbon asset management platform that systematically tracks the diverse carbon reduction activities of citizens and businesses.

"Achieving carbon neutrality requires active participation not only from public institutions but also from citizens and businesses," Seoul Energy Corp. President Hwangbo Yeon said. "We will continue to expand a variety of participatory projects so that people's everyday carbon reduction efforts translate into real results and tangible benefits."

Applications are accepted online through the dedicated Energy Moa website until Dec. 31, with in-person submissions also available. Full details on eligibility, qualifications and participation procedures can be found via the QR code on the project announcement or on the dedicated website.

Further inquiries can be directed to Seoul Energy Corp.'s Technology Planning Division or Hushi Partners Co.