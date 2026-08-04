Dongdaemun-gu in Seoul announced Tuesday that it is rolling out a comprehensive set of emergency measures to prevent and respond to heat-related harm after the Seoul Metropolitan Government issued a major heat wave alert.

The major heat wave alert — the first ever issued in Seoul under a newly introduced tiered heat warning system — has prompted the district to implement preemptive and systematic measures to protect residents.

The district is stepping up daily welfare checks on vulnerable groups, including elderly people living alone, people with disabilities and those with chronic illnesses. High-risk households flagged for social isolation have been designated for additional monitoring, with tiered inspections conducted at each heat alert level. Community care volunteers and honorary social welfare civil servants are being mobilized to respond immediately to any signs of distress, with on-site visits and emergency support referrals deployed to minimize harm.

To prevent heat-related illness, the district proactively identified 60 housing-vulnerable households and completed the installation of wall-mounted air conditioners — each covering about 20 square meters — before peak heat arrived. The installations were funded using 31.02 million won ($21,700) raised through the "2026 Huimang Ondol Warm Winter" charity drive, helping residents in rooftop units and semi-basement homes who struggle with cooling to get through the summer safely and comfortably.

Amenities for residents to beat the heat have also been significantly expanded. The free bottled water distribution program has grown from six to seven locations, providing 8,400 bottles a day, with an additional 60,000 bottles secured in response to the major alert. The district is simultaneously operating 105 cooling shelters: the district office will remain open around the clock during heat advisories, neighborhood community centers will extend hours to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and weekend hours will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., giving residents safe places to rest.

The district also plans to increase its fleet of water-spraying trucks from six to 10, conducting more than 300 tons of road-cooling sprays per day to bring down pavement temperatures. Street patrols will continue in areas with high concentrations of homeless people, such as around Cheongnyangni Station, along with distribution of heat-relief supplies and meal support.

To protect outdoor workers, the district is urging employers to adjust working hours and ensure the use of cooling gear. Under the major heat wave alert level, it is strongly recommending that all outdoor work be suspended except for emergency operations.

Public awareness campaigns on recommended heat safety behaviors will continue, with alerts distributed to residents via social media and text messages.

Shaded outdoor canopies have been expanded from 215 to 230 locations, and cooling-mist installations have grown from 11 to 16 sites. New "Happy So" heat-relief spaces — combining heat-reduction facilities with emergency refuge areas — have been set up at Gandeume Park and Jisigui Kkotbat, as the district works to strengthen its network of heat-mitigation infrastructure.

"In response to this major heat wave alert, we are building an even more thorough heat response system with residents' safety as our top priority," district mayor Choi Dong-min said. "We will focus all of the district's capabilities on ensuring that not only vulnerable residents but all Dongdaemun-gu residents can get through this summer safely and comfortably."