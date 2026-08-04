Work plans, quality assessments and complaint records managed on one platform Expansion to security and facility management sectors planned for second half AI to analyze recurring complaints and improve cleaning, inspection and patrol operations

Estec System is moving to standardize its comprehensive facility management (FM) operations — long dependent on individual site managers' experience — and shift to a data-driven system. The company plans to expand the rollout of its in-house platform S-Agent and use AI to analyze complaint data.

Estec System said Tuesday it is building an integrated management framework that standardizes operational know-how accumulated across its sites, consolidating work plans, execution records, quality assessments and complaint-handling information in one system.

A persistent challenge in the FM industry is that service quality can vary depending on the experience and skill level of individual site managers. When managers are replaced or the number of managed sites grows, existing workflows and expertise may not transfer smoothly, leading to inconsistencies across sites.

Estec System plans to record and share on-site work as data, converting know-how held by individual managers into an organizational asset. The goal is to maintain service quality at newly acquired sites comparable to that of existing ones.

To that end, the company has piloted S-Agent at select sites. The platform currently tracks real-time work status at each location, quality assessment results, and complaint intake and resolution records.

In the second half of the year, Estec System plans to extend the platform beyond cleaning operations to cover security and facility management. Applying uniform standards to measure task completion and quality levels across all sites, the company aims to reduce performance gaps among site managers.

"We will convert on-site experience into standardized organizational assets and data to improve operational efficiency and ease the management burden that comes with expanding our site portfolio," a company official said. "By strengthening service quality consistency and operational continuity, we aim to boost customer satisfaction and our competitiveness in securing long-term contracts."