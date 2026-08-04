The Gyeonggi Tourism Organization said it will "continue to expand the development of tailored content for emerging inbound markets in North America and Europe, as well as overseas media partnerships, to create new growth engines for inbound tourism in Gyeonggi Province."

The organization was named "Best Cultural Tourism Destination, Asia" at the Trazee Travel Award 2026, hosted by Trazee Travel, a North American premium travel media outlet, earning international recognition for Gyeonggi Province's cultural tourism competitiveness.

Now in its 12th year, the awards ceremony was held Monday afternoon (local time) at The Peninsula Chicago hotel in Chicago. A Trazee Travel representative had visited the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization in person on Wednesday, July 29, to present the award plaque.

Trazee Travel's core readership consists of premium travelers between the ages of 25 and 40, with an average household income of $210,000, who have taken an average of 12 international flights and spent 120 days abroad over the past three years. The outlet commands considerable influence, with more than 1.9 million monthly page views, more than 780,000 unique monthly visitors, and 100,000 e-newsletter subscribers.

The award has previously gone to prominent global brands worldwide. Within South Korea, Gyeonggi Province and the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization became only the second recipient after the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Only 8 percent of the outlet's readers have visited Korea, meaning the remaining 92 percent represent potential visitors who could travel to Gyeonggi Province in the future.