Han Shin, chair of the Seoul Metropolitan Council's Transportation Committee and a Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker representing Seongbuk District 1, hosted the first public hearing on Seoul's urban rail network construction plan (2026–2035) since taking office.

Han attended the public hearing on the third Seoul urban rail network construction plan (2026–2035) on Wednesday and delivered remarks emphasizing the need to build new urban rail lines, pledging active support from the council.

The hearing drew about 200 citizens along with Seoul Metropolitan Council Speaker Im Man-gyun, Transportation Committee Chair Han, other committee members and council lawmakers, district mayors, and Seoul Metropolitan Government transportation director Yeo Jang-gwon, all reflecting strong public interest in the rail network plan.

In his remarks, Han said that while Seoul's subway system has developed continuously since Line 1 opened in 1974, some areas still lack adequate access and connections between major urban hubs remain insufficient. "Building an urban rail network that any resident can use conveniently and devising practical measures to improve the transportation environment is of the utmost importance," he said.

He added that the third urban rail network construction plan puts forward a total of six new lines, including the Gangbuk Transverse Line, and expressed hope that the hearing would gather broad input from citizens and experts to produce a rational, forward-looking plan. "The Transportation Committee will spare no effort in its continued support for improving residents' mobility rights through the construction of an urban rail network and creating a safe and convenient public transportation environment," he said.

The public hearing proceeded with presentations on the draft third Seoul urban rail network construction plan and on measures and challenges for advancing the plan in practice, followed by a public comment session and a question-and-answer segment.