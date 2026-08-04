Seoul Metropolitan Council Speaker Im Man-gyun appointed three lawmakers as the first-term spokespersons of the 12th Seoul Metropolitan Council to strengthen public communication and media relations: Park Gyu-nam (Democratic Party of Korea, Dongdaemun-gu District 4), Lee In-ae (Democratic Party of Korea, proportional representation) and Wi Seong-chan (People Power Party, proportional representation).

The appointment ceremony was held at 11 a.m. Friday at the speaker's reception room in the Seoul Metropolitan Council.

Council spokespersons are responsible for announcing major policies and conveying official positions to the public, operating under the council's regulations on the establishment of spokesperson roles. The speaker may appoint up to three spokespersons, and the newly named trio will serve a one-year term from Saturday through July 31 next year.

Park, one of the newly appointed spokespersons, said she would not forget "the weight and responsibility that words carry," adding that she would "listen more closely to the voices of citizens with humility so that the city council can become one that is trusted."

Lee said she takes seriously "the call of Seoul's citizens, who are the sovereigns," and pledged to "run at the forefront of civic sovereignty," describing the spokesperson role as "a channel for conveying the voices of citizens before being the mouth of the council."

Wi said he would work to expand public access to information so that the Seoul Metropolitan Council can "reach all citizens more closely," and vowed to enhance the transparency of council activities.

Speaker Im said he expects the newly appointed spokespersons to "capture the voices from the field more vividly and faithfully deliver the policies and achievements of the 12th Seoul Metropolitan Council at the eye level of citizens." He added that he hopes they will "communicate and breathe more closely with citizens and serve as a firm bridge between the Seoul Metropolitan Council and the public."