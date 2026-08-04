A man in his 30s has been booked on drunk driving charges after crashing into another vehicle and fleeing the scene in Incheon.

The Incheon Yeonsu Police Station booked the man, identified only as A, without detention Tuesday on charges of drunk driving and failing to take required action after an accident under the Road Traffic Act.

A is accused of driving under the influence around 1 a.m. Tuesday in Yeonsu-gu, Incheon, striking a vehicle driven by a woman in her 20s, identified as B, and then fleeing.

B had called 112 to report a vehicle she suspected was being driven drunk with a flat tire, then pursued the car to the entrance of a golf course parking lot in Dongchun-dong, Yeonsu-gu.

A then reversed his vehicle into B's stationary car before fleeing, police said.

Officers who responded to the scene apprehended A in the golf course parking lot.

His blood alcohol level at the time measured 0.08 percent or above — the threshold for license revocation.

"We plan to investigate the specific circumstances," a police official said.