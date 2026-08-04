"The memories I made with my family through Simkung Day when I was young will stay with me for a long time. I will become a wonderful adult who builds on that love and pursues even bigger dreams."

Those were the heartfelt words of a college student — identified only by the surname Lee — who grew up with support from the Dream Start program and shared her gratitude with Songpa-gu and its sponsoring organizations.

Seoul's Songpa-gu district said it will hold a special 10th anniversary ceremony for "Simkung Day" — the flagship Dream Start sponsorship event that gives underprivileged children an unforgettable day — on Thursday.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at The Lounge on the 10th floor of the Songpa-gu Office, with about 20 guests including representatives of sponsoring companies and Dream Start alumni and their families.

Simkung Day launched in 2017 with support from local environmental companies to provide special experience programs for children from low-income households who lack access to cultural and emotional enrichment. Over the past decade, cumulative donations have reached 80 million won ($55,900).

The anniversary ceremony will look back on the program's 10-year journey and offer a moment to express gratitude to the organizations that have consistently supported the cause.

A highlight of the event will be a scholarship presentation for Dream Start alumni now attending university. Three students who grew up receiving support through the program will receive scholarships as they begin a new chapter.

Following the ceremony, Songpa-gu will host the 10th Simkung Day event, inviting 120 children and families from vulnerable households in the district.

The district plans to treat Dream Start children and their families to a performance of the musical "Under the Sea" and provide dining vouchers worth 30,000 won per person, redeemable at more than 2,000 restaurants nationwide, creating lasting memories for children and parents to share.

This year, nine organizations are participating to support community giving: eight environmental companies — Bon Eco, Choroksum, Bangsan Sanup, Mido Jeongeop, O2 Environment, Pureun Dosi, Serang Environment and Seoul Green Industry — along with Woori Bank's Songpa Financial Center.

"I am sincerely grateful to all the sponsoring organizations that have supported underprivileged children over these 10 years," District Mayor Seo Gang-seok said. He added that the district would "continue to expand a wide range of social welfare projects through active public-private cooperation so that children in Songpa who need support can freely pursue their dreams regardless of their circumstances."