Honda Korea announced Tuesday it is accepting submissions for the 3rd My Dream Mobility Children's Drawing Contest, inviting young participants to depict their vision of future mobility through art, with entries open through Aug. 31.

Now in its third year, the contest is a participatory cultural program hosted at Honda Mobility Cafe "the go," where children express their dream modes of transportation in drawings. Honda created the program under its brand slogan "The Power of Dreams — How Honda Makes You Move," with the aim of letting the next generation experience the joy of mobility and the freedom of movement they imagine for the future.

This year, Honda broadened the theme from conventional automobiles to "future mobility." The contest is open to any child between the ages of 6 and 12.

Submissions will be accepted through Aug. 31. Twenty selected works will then be exhibited at Honda Mobility Cafe "the go" from Sept. 4 through Sept. 27.

Final winners will be chosen by combining on-site visitor votes (30 percent) with expert judging (70 percent). A total of 10 winners will be recognized — one grand prize, one excellence award, two merit awards, three idea awards and three popular choice awards — each receiving a certificate and a scholarship. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 10.

Honda Korea has continued to pursue a range of corporate social responsibility initiatives, including a "Bee-meal Garden" volunteer activity held in May at Seoul Children's Grand Park in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, in partnership with Seoul Green Trust.