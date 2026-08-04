Joint drought response with agriculture ministry aims to deliver 500 tons of water daily, minimize crop damage

The Korea Forest Service and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs are joining forces to protect crops in South Gyeongsang Province, where persistent drought and high temperatures have raised fears of widespread agricultural damage.

Starting Wednesday, the Korea Forest Service will deploy 22 wildfire suppression vehicles to supply more than 500 tons of agricultural water per day to roughly 22 hectares of farmland — including upland fields without water infrastructure and tail-end paddy fields — in the Muan and Chodong areas of Miryang.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs proactively allocated 8 billion won ($5.59 million) in February to secure agricultural water supplies, and has since released an additional 2.1 billion won in emergency funds to local governments in response to the current drought. Local governments are adding their own budgets to the effort and will continue rolling out short-term measures to help farmers — including river excavation, installation of pumping facilities and deployment of water tankers — until the drought eases.

Rainfall in South Gyeongsang Province over the past two months, from June 1 through July 31, totaled just 162 millimeters — only 33 percent of the historical average of 487 millimeters. The reservoir storage rate in Miryang has fallen to 32.6 percent, the lowest in the country, leaving farmers struggling to secure water for their crops. With no rain in the forecast for the southern region for now, authorities warn that drought damage could spread further.

The Korea Forest Service and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs plan to monitor drought conditions daily and work closely with local governments, the Korea Rural Community Corporation and other relevant agencies, mobilizing all available personnel, equipment and resources to minimize crop damage until the drought is resolved.