Gangnam-gu is launching a program to train women in their 20s through 40s who are seeking to re-enter the workforce as intellectual property (IP) research and development professionals, leveraging the district's dense concentration of patent industry firms. District Mayor Kim Hyeon-gi announced the initiative.

The district is accepting applications through Aug. 17 for 18 trainees in its 2026 IP-R&D Expert Training Program. Classes will run from Aug. 31 to Oct. 16 at the Gangnam-gu Women's Competency Development Center, totaling 30 sessions and 120 hours of instruction.

Gangnam-gu has the highest concentration of IP-related businesses in Seoul. The district counts 14,233 such establishments — 17.6 percent of the city's total and the most of any autonomous district. Its 131,253 IP-sector workers represent 20.8 percent of Seoul's total, also ranking first. The Korean Intellectual Property Office's Seoul office, the Korea Invention Promotion Association, the Korea Institute of Intellectual Property, and major patent law firms are all based in the district.

The district plans to connect this industrial base to education and hiring, helping graduates move into local patent and technology companies. The curriculum also reflects growing demand for workers who can understand technology and analyze and manage patents, driven by expansion in advanced industries such as AI, biotech and semiconductors.

The program covers IP law fundamentals, patent specification writing, IP-R&D methodology, prior art searches and patent trend analysis in a step-by-step sequence, with hands-on sessions analyzing patent big data. Trainees will search existing patents in specific technology fields, analyze market and technology trends, and propose research and development directions. Graduates will receive job placement support at patent law firms, patent attorney offices and related companies.

Career preparation support is also built into the program. Participants will receive assistance with résumés and cover letters, interview coaching and career counseling by job function, helping ensure that completing the course translates into active job searching.

The tuition fee is 50,000 won ($35), fully refunded to those who complete the program. The program targets unemployed women and career-interrupted women who intend to find work after graduation. Applicants with a bachelor's degree or higher in science or engineering, or with experience in patent or technology fields, will be given preference.

The district will hold an online information session Tuesday via Zoom, covering the curriculum, selection process and job placement support. Applications can be submitted through the Gangnam-gu Women's Competency Development Center website.

"This program connects the IP companies concentrated in Gangnam with talented women to create new employment opportunities," district Mayor Kim said. "We will provide seamless support from training through to employment so that participants can build practical skills and restart their careers."