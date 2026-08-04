Employees train with voice actors before studio recording; remote option also available Program supports visually impaired, children from multicultural families

Coway employees have recorded fairy tales to help people with limited access to printed materials, including the visually impaired and children from multicultural families.

The company announced Tuesday that it had carried out its "employee voice-donation volunteer activity" for people with limited reading access. Now in its fourth consecutive year, the corporate social responsibility project turns employee voice recordings into audio books and distributes them to households and organizations serving those with reading difficulties.

Participating employees received training in vocal delivery and emotional expression from professional voice actors before recording fairy tales in a studio. Those unable to attend in person due to their work location or schedule could participate remotely by recording audio at home and submitting the files.

"We hope the audio books recorded by our employees will help neighbors who have difficulty reading," a Coway official said. "We will continue to expand social contribution activities that employees can take part in."