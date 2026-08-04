Guro-gu is significantly expanding road washing operations along major streets this summer to get ahead of extreme heat and improve road conditions for residents, the district said.

The initiative follows the Seoul Metropolitan Government's comprehensive road-cleaning plan and its heat-preparedness manual. When heat advisories or warnings are issued, the district will spray down roads to lower surface temperatures, ease the urban heat island effect, and remove accumulated fine dust and particulates — creating a more comfortable and safer environment for pedestrians.

The district will deploy seven vehicles — five large 12-ton high-pressure water trucks and two mid- to small-sized sprinkler trucks — through September, when heat alerts are expected to remain in effect. Intensive spraying will focus on major arterial roads, general roads and bus median lanes during peak heat hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The trucks will operate without rotating brushes, instead delivering a high volume of water directly to road gutters and median lanes.

Cleaning water will draw as much as possible from below-ground drainage taps to conserve water resources. The district also plans to prioritize safe driving to minimize splashing and other inconveniences to residents during operations.

"Through intensive road washing during the heat wave period, we will cool down the urban heat and create a comfortable road environment that residents can actually feel," Guro-gu District Mayor Jang In-hong said. "We will continue to do our utmost to protect the health and safety of residents through thorough road maintenance tailored to weather conditions and an efficient cleaning system."