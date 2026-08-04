A vehicle plunged 10 meters from a cafe parking lot in Gyeonggi Province, injuring two people.

The accident occurred at around 12:25 p.m. Monday at a cafe parking lot in Gangha-myeon, Yangpyeong-gun, when an SUV reversing into a parking space struck a fence and tumbled 10 meters down an embankment, landing upside down.

The driver, a woman in her 60s, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. Her daughter, who was riding with her, sustained minor injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.