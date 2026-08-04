Former South Korean national team footballer Lee Chun-soo has criticized Moon Jin-hee, the former head of the Korea Football Association's referees committee, over her conduct at a National Assembly hearing, calling her behavior "wrong."

Speaking Monday on his YouTube channel "Richunsu," Lee addressed the controversy surrounding Moon's demeanor at the hearing before the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee. "She may have felt offended personally," he said, "but it was a moment the entire nation was watching — a chance to show that the KFA is now going to change. Her actions, expressions and word choices became a problem."

He added that "the choice of words, expressions and behavior were somewhat problematic," and extended his criticism to former national team head coach Hong Myung-bo over a similar incident. Referring to Moon's appearance at the hearing with one hand in her pocket, Lee said, "Myung-bo hyung is the same — they should both have their hands cut off," lumping Hong in with his rebuke.

Moon had drawn criticism at the July 30 National Assembly hearing after she answered lawmakers' questions with one hand tucked in her trouser pocket, a posture widely condemned as inappropriate.

She also clashed sharply with lawmakers when she felt she was not being given enough time to respond, telling one, "Lower your voice," and another, "You should be listening to what I have to say." She told a third lawmaker who pressed her, "Stay out of this," prompting an outburst of raised voices and protests in the chamber.

Hong drew similar criticism after his resignation press conference in Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 29, held shortly after South Korea's round-of-32 exit at the North and Central America World Cup. After reading a prepared statement, he left without taking questions from reporters. He was photographed walking out of the venue with one hand in his pocket, and was later seen outside the building smiling and waving — prompting criticism that his resignation lacked sincerity.

Lee also took aim at what he described as an arrogant culture among K League referees. "A lot of people say they're haughty," he said. "This isn't the court of Judge Bao — VAR exists, yet some of them still won't change their calls."

"If you make a mistake, you should admit it," he said. "When they all close ranks and insist they did nothing wrong, it drives you crazy. In a sport decided by results, refusing to acknowledge a wrong call is simply unfair."

He went on to say, "The best referee is one who doesn't stand out — someone you don't even notice, yet the match runs perfectly and accurately. These days, referees seem to stick out too much. I wonder if they're actually trying to get attention."