Hyundai Futurenet, the IT arm of Hyundai Department Store Group, is stepping up its AI transformation drive.

The company signed a "strategic MOU for AX transformation and retail AI innovation" with Microsoft Korea on Tuesday. The signing ceremony, held at Microsoft Korea's Gwanghwamun office in Seoul, was attended by Hyundai Futurenet CEO Kim Sung-il and Microsoft Korea CEO Cho Won-woo, along with other senior officials from both sides.

Under the agreement, the two companies plan to establish an AI security framework for Hyundai Department Store Group, expand an AI-centered work environment, develop retail-focused AI agents, and identify new services for commercialization.

Hyundai Futurenet plans to build an AI security and governance framework for the group, creating a stable foundation for AI adoption. The company also aims to accelerate workplace innovation by expanding the use of Microsoft 365, a collaboration tool optimized for AI-driven work.

To that end, the group will deploy three flagship Microsoft AI solutions: Microsoft AI Foundry, a platform for developing and operating generative AI models and AI agents; Azure AI, a cloud-based AI service; and Microsoft 365 Copilot, an AI assistant.

Hyundai Futurenet will also pursue next-generation AI agent development through collaboration between its in-house AI research unit, AI Lab, and Microsoft Korea's AI specialist team. The two companies plan to design and validate new retail AI services and identify solutions applicable to actual business operations.

"This MOU is a strategic partnership to accelerate the AI transformation of Hyundai Department Store Group and strengthen its AI innovation competitiveness in the retail industry," Kim said. Cho said Microsoft Korea would "actively cooperate so that Hyundai Futurenet can continue the group's AI innovation journey and identify leading AI use cases in the retail sector."