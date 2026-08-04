Dayoung of girl group WJSN is releasing a collaboration single with Jay Park.

According to her agency Starship Entertainment, Dayoung will drop the collab single "FLIRTY" on Tuesday at 6 p.m. across major online music platforms.

"FLIRTY" marks Dayoung's first collaboration single and her first new release in about four months, following her second digital single "What's a Girl to Do," which came out in April.

Dayoung co-wrote and co-composed the track, bringing a deeper musical identity to the song, while the collaboration with Jay Park produces a strong creative synergy.

The pop track captures the excitement and confident attitude of a new connection taking shape, built on an R&B and reggaeton foundation that blends guitar sounds with a groovy rhythm. Dayoung's vocals and Jay Park's tone complement each other, elevating the song's overall quality.

The pair had already stirred speculation on Wednesday, July 29, when both posted intimate, affectionate photos on their respective social media accounts without any caption — images that led many fans to wonder if the two were actually dating. The photos showed the two gazing warmly at each other and nestling in each other's arms. Dayoung in particular drew attention by wrapping her arms around Jay Park from behind in a natural, couple-like embrace.