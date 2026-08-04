Dining Brands Group announced Tuesday that its chicken brand bhc has officially opened its first-ever flagship store near Gangnam Station.

The store is designed as an "all-day chicken" space where customers can enjoy bhc from lunch through dinner — a departure from the traditional "chimaek," or fried chicken and beer, culture centered on evening drinking. It is an experience-driven store that organically combines menu, space and service around bhc's brand heritage.

The first floor caters to office workers and foot traffic in the Gangnam Station area. It features Twibot, an automated frying robot, allowing customers to watch the chicken-cooking process from start to finish. A first-floor-exclusive merchandise section also lets visitors connect with the brand's identity.

The second floor is a casual dining space for groups of friends or colleagues, as well as solo visitors. Its centerpiece is Crispick, a customizable chicken option that lets customers choose their preferred cut, flavor, frying style, size, seasoning and dipping sauce. Meal-style box menus and set menus with various side combinations are also available.

The third floor targets larger groups and international customers. It offers platter menus combining chicken with cheese balls, french fries, crispy buns and coleslaw, alongside K-food drinking snacks — including broth-based tteokbokki, spicy fish cake stew, whelk salad and fried chicken neck — giving visitors a taste of Korea's chimaek and late-night dining culture.

"This is a place where the flavor assets and brand philosophy bhc has built over the years come to life as a physical space," said Song Ho-seop, CEO of Dining Brands Group. "Beyond a single chicken, we hope it becomes a memorable destination for everyone who visits Gangnam — whether for lunch, an evening gathering or a K-food experience — and a new landmark that defines the area."