Christopher Nolan, in Seoul ahead of the opening of his new film "Odyssey," shared a memorable exchange he had with director Park Chan-wook during his visit.

Nolan spoke about the meeting with Park in an interview with SBS's "News Hunters," recorded Monday at the SBS building in Mokdong.

"Director Park asked about my plans for the next film, and when I said I didn't know, he told me, 'Take a vacation, but don't rest too long before your next movie,'" Nolan said with a laugh. "Honestly, hearing that made me even more tired."

Nolan then praised Park as "a master filmmaker I have long admired," adding that he finds it consistently fascinating to watch Korean creators reshape the currents of global culture.

The interview also showcased Nolan's dry wit. When told that fans were worried about him wearing a jacket in the extreme heat, he said he had grown accustomed to the weather after traveling through China and India. "At least I'm not wearing a tie like the anchor," he added. "I'm grateful for that."

On "Odyssey," Nolan said the film represented a throughline across his entire career. Rereading the ancient text, he said, he was struck to discover that it contained the themes and storytelling models that had driven not only "Interstellar" but also the "Dark Knight" series and "Tenet."

On his decision to adapt the ancient myth for a modern audience, Nolan said the law of Zeus — known in Greek as xenia — is an ancient code commanding people to warmly respect and welcome strangers. "I came to realize that this is ultimately the principle of mutual respect that underpins modern civilization," he said, "and I wanted to convey the message that when we ignore it, we put ourselves in danger."

Nolan also spoke candidly about finally pursuing his dream of shooting an entire film in IMAX — something he said he had envisioned since the age of 16 — and about what lies ahead for him. The full interview airs Tuesday at 7 p.m. on TV and YouTube as part of "News Hunters."

"Odyssey" is a blockbuster adaptation of Homer's ancient epic poem. The film follows the hero Odysseus, who led the Greeks to victory in the Trojan War, on his decade-long journey home to Ithaca as he overcomes trials sent by the gods. It opens in South Korea on Wednesday.