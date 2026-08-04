The Gyeonggi Center for Economic Promotion announced Sunday that it is accepting applications from companies wishing to participate in the "2026 ICT Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Information Security Support Project."

The project is organized by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA), with the center's Gyeonggi Information Security Support Center serving as the regional implementing body.

Cyber threats targeting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) — including ransomware and supply chain attacks — have been rising steadily. Yet many SMEs struggle to mount a systematic response due to a shortage of information security professionals and limited capacity for security investment.

This year's program will support a total of 66 companies: 10 for information security consulting, 10 for IT security packages and 46 for cloud-based security service (SECaaS) packages.

Eligible applicants are SMEs based in Gyeonggi Province as defined under the Framework Act on Small and Medium Enterprises. Priority will be given to companies that hold personal data and to firms in the province's strategic industries, including AI, extended reality and manufacturing.

Selected companies will receive expert information security consulting to diagnose vulnerabilities across their personal data management systems and ICT infrastructure — including servers and networks — and will be provided with recommendations for improvement.

Based on the consulting results, the program will also support the adoption of an IT security package or a cloud-based security service suited to each company's environment. Follow-up compliance checks will then verify that security measures have been implemented and track progress on addressing identified vulnerabilities.

The subsidy covers 80 percent of the supply price, up to 4.8 million won ($3,360) per company for the IT security package and up to 3.6 million won for the cloud-based security service package.