The Busan Port Authority (BPA) announced Tuesday it is holding a public naming contest for the coastal walkway at North Port Waterfront Park, aiming to raise the promenade's profile and establish it as a waterfront landmark.

The contest is intended to draw wider public attention to the walkway, which runs from the North Port Cruise Terminal through North Port Waterfront Park to Jagalchi Market. The authority is looking for a symbolic and accessible name that residents of Busan — and South Koreans at large — can easily recognize and remember.

Any South Korean citizen may enter. Submissions will be accepted for two weeks, from Tuesday through Aug. 18. Participants can enter by scanning the QR code on the contest poster and submitting a proposed name along with its intended meaning through an online form.

The BPA will evaluate all submissions through expert review and a public online vote, weighing both symbolic value and practical usability before selecting a final name. Five winners will each receive a prize of 500,000 won ($350). Full details are available on the BPA's website at www.busanpa.com.